 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Tech Mahindra gains 6% in biggest single-day rally in over 18 months

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 15, 2023 / 04:08 PM IST

The stock’s gain was accompanied by big volumes

Tech Mahindra shares rallied almost 6 percent on February 15 amid directionless trade in the benchmark Nifty 50.

The stock traded near the high of the previous month. On the technical daily charts, it formed a robust bullish candlestick pattern after several months, on big volumes. The stock made a higher high and higher low formation for the second consecutive session.

Further, it has broken out nicely from a long downward sloping resistance trendline adjoining the highs of September 12, 2022, and January 24, 2023, while taking support at the upward sloping support trendline adjoining lows at multiple touchpoints since January 6, 2023.

The stock rallied 5.86 percent to close at Rs 1,071.4 on the NSE, the biggest single-day gain since July 30, 2021.