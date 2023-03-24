 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Taking Stock | Sensex slips 398 points, Nifty below 17,000; PSU bank, metal, realty worst hit

Rakesh Patil
Mar 24, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Adani Enterprises, Tata Steel and Hindalco Industries were among the biggest Nifty losers. Cipla, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Infosys and Apollo Hospitals gained the most

The Indian market ended lower on March 24 for the second consecutive session amid volatility and widespread selling after the Finance Bill 2023 was passed by the Lok Sabha with some amendments which hit investor sentiment.

At close, the Sensex was down 398.18 points, or 0.69 percent, at 57,527.10, and the Nifty was down 131.90 points, or 0.77 percent, at 16,945.

The market started on a muted note on mixed global cues and swung between marginal gains and losses but last-hour selling dragged the indices to close near the day’s low.

For the week, the Sensex fell 0.8 percent and the Nifty 0.9 percent.