Lok Sabha passes finance bill 2023 amid din. Here are the highlights

The Lok Sabha on March 24 passed the Finance Bill 2023 with amendments even as the Opposition continued to press for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation against the Adani group.

The Finance Bill, which contains proposals related to taxation and government spending, was passed with several amendments. Besides, 20 more sections were added to the Bill.

While the House was taking up the Bill, several opposition members were in the well raising slogans and holding placards demanding a JPC probe into the allegations against the power-to-port conglomerate after a US-based short-seller accused the group companies of stock manipulation, a charge denied by the Adani group. As sloganeering continued, the proceedings were adjourned till March 27.

Key amendments in the Finance Bill 2023-24

Securities transaction tax hiked

As per an amendment, the securities transaction tax (STT) on the sale of options has been hiked to Rs 2,100 on a turnover of Rs 1 crore against an earlier levy of Rs 1,700, an increase of 23.5 percent.

On the sale of futures contracts, STT has been hiked to Rs 12,500 on Rs 1 crore of turnover against Rs 10,000 earlier, indicating a 25 percent hike.

Debt mutual funds may lose long-term capital gains taxation benefit

Finance Bill 2023 has proposed that investments in mutual fund where not more than 35 percent is invested in equity shares of Indian companies ie debt funds will now be deemed to be short-term capital gains.

That is, capital gains from debt funds, international funds and gold funds, irrespective of their holding period, will be taxed at an individual’s relevant tax slab.

No relief for startups on angel tax provision

Startups have failed to get any significant respite from the proposed change in the angel tax regime, which might hamper foreign funding for young companies.