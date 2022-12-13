 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Sensex gains 402 points; Nifty above 18,600 on favourable inflation data

Rakesh Patil
Dec 13, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended in the green.

The Indian equity markets ended higher on December 13 led by the information technology and financial names with the Sensex closing 402.73 points or 0.65 percent higher at 62,533.30, and the Nifty rising 110.80 points or 0.60 percent to end at 18,608.

Amid positive global cues, the Indian indices opened on a flat note but witnessed buying in the next couple of hours, as retail inflation was at an 11-month low at 5.88 percent, and ended near the day's high levels.

"Underpinned by favourable domestic macro numbers and optimistic global cues, domestic indices belled the day in positive terrain. PSU banks led the rally while IT snapped its losing streak on bargain buying," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial.

"India’s retail inflation eased sharply to 5.88 percent, which was within the Reserve Bank of India’s tolerance band. However, the euphoria was partially offset by an unexpected decline in industrial production, which shrank 4 percent in October. The US inflation figures, which are due before the Fed announcement, will provide an indication of the Fed's policy stance," he added.

