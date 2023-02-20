 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Market extends losses; Sensex falls 311 points, Nifty ends around 17,850

Rakesh Patil
Feb 20, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

Broader indices outperformed the benchmark indices with BSE midcap and smallcap ending on a flat note.

Cipla, Adani Enterprises, Britannia Industries, BPCL and UPL were among the top Nifty losers on February 20

The Indian equity market ended lower for the second consecutive session on February 20 with Sensex falling 311.03 points or 0.51 percent to 60,691.54 and Nifty losing 99.60 points or 0.56 percent to settle at 17,844.60.

After a flat-to-positive start, the market picked the momentum and remained in the green during the first half. However, selling across the sectors barring IT and auto, erased all the gains in the second half, dragging Nifty around 17,800, intraday.

"Stocks are getting beaten ahead of the release of Fed minutes on Wednesday. Maintaining its guard against inflation, the Fed is expected to remain hawkish. As expected, it is unlikely to have a dire effect on the global stock market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"However, the consequence of constant high-interest rates is causing a slowdown in demand and the earnings outlook, hence the near-term trend will be cautious," Nair added.