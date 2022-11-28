 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Bull run continues, Sensex, Nifty hit record highs

Rakesh Patil
Nov 28, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST

On the BSE, the oil & gas index gained 1.5 percent and the auto index 0.6 percent but the metal index was down 1.4 percent

The record run continued on Dalal Street on November 28, with equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty rising to fresh record highs supported by buying across sectors barring metals.

The 30-pack Sensex touched a record high of 62,701.4 during the day before closing at 62,504.80, up 211.16 points, or 0.34 percent. The broad-based Nifty hit a new high of 18,614.25 before finishing at 18,562.80, up 50 points or 0.27 percent.

It took Nifty 13 months to reach a new high. Its previous best was  18,604.45 posted on October 19, 2021.

Indian shares started on a negative note amid weak Asian markets but recovered immediately and stayed in the green to close at new highs again.

"The Nifty at life-time high is a function of multiple factors such as resilient corporate earnings in Q2FY23, robust GST numbers (at a six- months high in October) and retail inflation slowing to a three-month low in October 2022 at 6.77 percent, led by softening food and commodity prices," said Pankaj Pandey, Head – Research, ICICIdirect.

Globally, the US also found comfort in the recently released lower-than-expected inflation reading, with growing expectations of a decline in the pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.