STT hike on options trading to pinch small traders more than sellers: 5paisa CEO

Nandita Khemka
Mar 28, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST

However, the NSE rolling back the 6 percent hike in transaction charges will provide some respite, as otherwise it would’ve been a double whammy, feels Prakarsh Gagdani, CEO, 5paisa.com

The hike in the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on F&O (futures & options) trades announced in the amendments to the Finance Bill, 2023, has come as a rude shock to the markets. Brokers believe the move could impact derivative market volumes in the near term, besides adding to cost pressures.

In an interview to Moneycontrol, Prakarsh Gagdani, CEO, 5paisa.com, said the STT hike was likely due to the significant increase in options trading and may be an attempt to dissuade inexperienced traders from jumping in. He added that while the impact on options sellers may not be significant, buyers may be affected due to the lower capital they bring to the market.

He also talks about the scrapping of the Do Not Exercise (DNE) facility for options, and how it will affect risk management for brokers.

Below are the edited excerpts from the interview.