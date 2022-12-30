 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Rakesh Patil
Dec 30, 2022 / 07:30 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 66 points on Friday on the back of positive cues from Wall Street, which ended trading on Thursday with a gain, and other overseas markets

The market is expected to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 66 points.

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex reclaimed 61,000, rising 224 points to 61,134, while the Nifty50 gained 69 points at 18,191 and formed a long bullish candle on the daily charts, continuing bullish candle formation for fourth straight session.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,047, followed by 17,991 and 17,901. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,228 followed by 18,284 and 18,375.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street's main indices closed higher on Thursday, led by growth stocks in light trading, as US unemployment data signaled the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes might be starting to dent labor market strength in its bid to fight inflation.