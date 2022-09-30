Closing Bell: Nifty ends around 17,100, Sensex gains 1,017 pts post RBI rate hikes; all sectors in the green

All the sectoral indices ended in the green with auto, power, capital goods, bank, realty and metal up 1-2 percent.
September 30, 2022 / 07:58 AM IST
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on RBI Policy
September 30, 2022 / 04:25 PM IST
Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities
September 30, 2022 / 04:05 PM IST
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
September 30, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST
Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities
September 30, 2022 / 03:59 PM IST
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:
September 30, 2022 / 03:50 PM IST
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
September 30, 2022 / 03:32 PM IST
Rupee Close:
September 30, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST
Market Close:
September 30, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST
Jefferies View On Power Grid
September 30, 2022 / 03:19 PM IST
Jefferies On SRF
September 30, 2022 / 03:14 PM IST
BSE Smallcap index rose 1 percent supported by the Anant Raj, Transformers And Rectifiers and RPG Life Sciences
September 30, 2022 / 03:11 PM IST
Mini Nair, Chief Financial Officer at Geojit Financial Services:
September 30, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST
CLSA On Hindalco Industries
September 30, 2022 / 03:03 PM IST
ALERT | Eurozone September CPI inflation at 10% YoY and Preliminary September Core CPI at 4.8%
September 30, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST
Market at 3 PM
September 30, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST
Dilip Buildcon has declared as L-l bidder for the tender floated by the Gujrat Metro Rail Corporation (CMRC) Limited.
September 30, 2022 / 02:50 PM IST
SRF commissions facility to produce 300 MTPA of P38 at Dahej
September 30, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST
Roopali Prabhu, CIO and Co-Head Products & Solutions, Sanctum Wealth
September 30, 2022 / 02:37 PM IST
Rupee extends gains, recovers more than 50 paise against the dollar to trade at 81.18
September 30, 2022 / 02:30 PM IST
As Sensex surges 1300 points, take a look at the top contributors
September 30, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST
Pranjal Kamra, CEO - Finology Ventures
September 30, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST
India has got responses from up to five countries for rupee settlement mechanism, more interested: RBI Dy Guv
September 30, 2022 / 02:14 PM IST
Relief rally in European markets; Stoxx 600 up 1%
September 30, 2022 / 02:08 PM IST
Goa Carbon Temporarily Shuts Down Salcete-Goa Unit For Maintenance
September 30, 2022 / 02:06 PM IST
HAL clarifies:
September 30, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST
Markets at 2 PM
September 30, 2022 / 01:57 PM IST
Vikas Garg– Head of Fixed Income, Invesco Mutual Fund
September 30, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST
Atanuu Agarrwal, Co-founder, Upside AI
September 30, 2022 / 01:48 PM IST
Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities
September 30, 2022 / 01:42 PM IST
Today’s Stock Market Action
September 30, 2022 / 01:38 PM IST
Rupee Updates:
September 30, 2022 / 01:35 PM IST
Upasna Bhardwaj, Chief Economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank
September 30, 2022 / 01:28 PM IST
BSE Power index gained 1 percent supported by the Adani Green, ABB, Adani Power
September 30, 2022 / 01:26 PM IST
Elara Capital View on Abbott India
September 30, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST
Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India:
September 30, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST
Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities PMS:
September 30, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST
Market at 1 PM
September 30, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST
Oil poised for weekly gain
September 30, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST
Buzing
September 30, 2022 / 12:45 PM IST
Nifty Bank index rose 2.4 percent supported by the PNB, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank
September 30, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST
Adani Green commissions world’s largest hybrid power plant
September 30, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
Ajit Kabi, Banking Analyst at LKP Securities.
September 30, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST
Elara Capital View on VRL Logistics
September 30, 2022 / 12:19 PM IST
Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International
September 30, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST
Rupee Updates:
September 30, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST
BSE Realty index rose 1 percent led by the Indiabulls Real Estate, Phoenix Mills, Godrej Properties
September 30, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST
Amar Ambani, Head – Institutional Equities, YES Securities
September 30, 2022 / 12:03 PM IST