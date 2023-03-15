 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Indices off day's high, Nifty around 17,100; FMCG drags, metals shine

Rakesh Patil
Mar 15, 2023 / 12:34 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, metal up 1 percent, while FMCG down 0.5 percent.

March 15, 2023 / 12:31 PM IST

These FMCG stocks has fallen from their day's high

March 15, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST

March 15, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST

Mishra Dhatu Nigam shares gain ahead of board meeting

A meeting of the board of directors of Mishra Dhatu Nigam will be held on March 15, 2023, to consider a proposal relating to declaration of interim dividend for FY2022-23.

March 15, 2023 / 12:14 PM IST

Elgi Equipments arm buys 33.33% stake in CS Industrial Services LLC

Elgi Equipments' wholly owned subsidiary Elgi Compressors USA Inc, USA has acquired 33.33 percentstake in CS Industrial Services LLC.

CS Industrial Services will act as an exclusive dealer or distributor for Elgi Compressors USA Inc, for sale of ELGi branded compressors in Western New York region.

March 15, 2023 / 12:08 PM IST

March 15, 2023 / 12:07 PM IST

Prabhudas Lilladher retains buy rating on PVR with a target price of Rs 2,096

Broking house Prabhudas Lilladher increase its EBITDA estimates for merged entity by 7.0 percent/7.5 percentfor FY24/FY25, as it expects synergy benefits of around Rs 200 crore to accrue over next twoyears.

The PVR-INOX merger is expected to lend invincible size advantage to combined entity (18 percent/30percentscreen/Box Office share respectively),enhance balance sheetstrength (Inox had net cash balance sheet as of January end) enabling rapid expansion into new markets, and improve bargaining power with various stakeholders in the value chain like film distributors, real estate developers, ad-networks and ticket aggregators resulting in material revenue/cost synergies, the brokerage firm said.

Though there are concerns over Bollywood underperformance, the broking house believes it is not a structural issue (Net Box Office Collections of Pathaan stood at about Rs 5.4 billion despite high decibel negative campaigns); but a problem of content, as OTT proliferation has raised the bar of audience expectations from big screen.

It expects merged entity to report footfalls of 170mn/185mn and EBITDA margin of 19.7 percent/21.0 percent in FY24/FY25respectively. The brokerage firm has retained its‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,096 after assigning an unchanged EV/EBITDA multiple of 15.5 timesto merged entity.

PVR was quoting at Rs 1,571.55, up Rs 43.90, or 2.87 percent on the BSE.

March 15, 2023 / 12:01 PM IST

Market at 12 PM

Benchmark indices were trading firm in the afternoon session with Nifty holding above 17,100.

The Sensex was up 255.65 points or 0.44% at 58,155.84, and the Nifty was up 80.50 points or 0.47% at 17,123.80. About 2042 shares advanced, 1088 shares declined, and 119 shares unchanged.

March 15, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST

Sonata Software chosen as a TOP SI partner for Bayer’s new Agri-food Cloud solution

Sonata Software has been chosen as one of the TOP SI partners of the newly launched cloud solution developed by Bayer for the agri-food industry. With the required skills to implement the new cloud solution combined with its long -standing relationship with Microsoft, domain expertise and capabilities in data modernization, Sonata Software is well-poised to accelerate its ability to bring new value and deliver outcomesbased, digitally enabled solutions to Agri customers globally, company said in its release.

Sonata Software touched 52-week high of Rs 853.55 and quoting at Rs 829.40, down Rs 1.60, or 0.19 percent on the BSE.

March 15, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST

KPI Green Energy received commissioning certificates from Gujarat Energy Development Agency for capacity of 31 MWdc solar power project under 'Captive Power Producer (CPP)' segment of the company. 