Market LIVE Updates: Indices off day's high, Nifty around 17,100; FMCG drags, metals shine

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, metal up 1 percent, while FMCG down 0.5 percent.
The company conducted its first analyst meet since the completion of LTI and Mindtree merger in November last year and discussed integration, synergies, growth drivers as well as the impact of the SVB collapse.
|Company
|CMP
|HighLow
|Fall fromDay's High
|Bannariamman
|2,700.10
|2,703.00
2,550.00
|-0.11%
|VST
|3,123.60
|3,129.25
3,110.50
|-0.18%
|GM Breweries
|561.85
|562.90
557.65
|-0.19%
|Assoc Alcohol
|352.10
|353.00
342.80
|-0.25%
|ADF Foods
|713.55
|715.75
711.95
|-0.31%
|EID Parry
|517.00
|518.85
506.45
|-0.36%
|Bectors Food
|540.55
|543.10
517.00
|-0.47%
|Radico Khaitan
|1,178.40
|1,184.10
1,158.30
|-0.48%
|SHAREINDIA
|1,017.60
|1,022.90
1,008.20
|-0.52%
|BCL Industries
|432.75
|435.10
429.05
|-0.54%
A meeting of the board of directors of Mishra Dhatu Nigam will be held on March 15, 2023, to consider a proposal relating to declaration of interim dividend for FY2022-23.
Elgi Equipments' wholly owned subsidiary Elgi Compressors USA Inc, USA has acquired 33.33 percentstake in CS Industrial Services LLC.
CS Industrial Services will act as an exclusive dealer or distributor for Elgi Compressors USA Inc, for sale of ELGi branded compressors in Western New York region.
#NewsFlash | Opposition leaders to march to the #ED office to give a complaint against #AdaniGroup at 12:30 pm pic.twitter.com/dssoOnukxA— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) March 15, 2023
Prabhudas Lilladher retains buy rating on PVR with a target price of Rs 2,096
Broking house Prabhudas Lilladher increase its EBITDA estimates for merged entity by 7.0 percent/7.5 percentfor FY24/FY25, as it expects synergy benefits of around Rs 200 crore to accrue over next twoyears.
The PVR-INOX merger is expected to lend invincible size advantage to combined entity (18 percent/30percentscreen/Box Office share respectively),enhance balance sheetstrength (Inox had net cash balance sheet as of January end) enabling rapid expansion into new markets, and improve bargaining power with various stakeholders in the value chain like film distributors, real estate developers, ad-networks and ticket aggregators resulting in material revenue/cost synergies, the brokerage firm said.
Though there are concerns over Bollywood underperformance, the broking house believes it is not a structural issue (Net Box Office Collections of Pathaan stood at about Rs 5.4 billion despite high decibel negative campaigns); but a problem of content, as OTT proliferation has raised the bar of audience expectations from big screen.
It expects merged entity to report footfalls of 170mn/185mn and EBITDA margin of 19.7 percent/21.0 percent in FY24/FY25respectively. The brokerage firm has retained its‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,096 after assigning an unchanged EV/EBITDA multiple of 15.5 timesto merged entity.
PVR was quoting at Rs 1,571.55, up Rs 43.90, or 2.87 percent on the BSE.
Market at 12 PM
Benchmark indices were trading firm in the afternoon session with Nifty holding above 17,100.
The Sensex was up 255.65 points or 0.44% at 58,155.84, and the Nifty was up 80.50 points or 0.47% at 17,123.80. About 2042 shares advanced, 1088 shares declined, and 119 shares unchanged.
Sonata Software chosen as a TOP SI partner for Bayer’s new Agri-food Cloud solution
Sonata Software has been chosen as one of the TOP SI partners of the newly launched cloud solution developed by Bayer for the agri-food industry. With the required skills to implement the new cloud solution combined with its long -standing relationship with Microsoft, domain expertise and capabilities in data modernization, Sonata Software is well-poised to accelerate its ability to bring new value and deliver outcomesbased, digitally enabled solutions to Agri customers globally, company said in its release.
Sonata Software touched 52-week high of Rs 853.55 and quoting at Rs 829.40, down Rs 1.60, or 0.19 percent on the BSE.
KPI Green Energy received commissioning certificates from Gujarat Energy Development Agency for capacity of 31 MWdc solar power project under 'Captive Power Producer (CPP)' segment of the company.
CLSA View On PVR
-Buy rating, target at Rs 2,500 per share
-PVR-Inox ripe for resurgence in occupancies; Rs 230 crore of annual synergies
-PVR-Inox has 1,674 screens across 114 cities
-Management is targeting the addition of 180-200 screens annually
-Management sees Rs 225 crore of annual EBITDA synergies, which could boost FY25 margin estimates of 34%
-Management’s target to accelerate growth in South India could boost FY25 Rev & EBITDA forecasts
If Grasim grabs a 20 percent market share by FY30, then the industry’s operating margins will contract by only 150 basis points while a 5 percent market share can shave off 400 basis points from the margins
P S Patel of PSP Projects told CNBC-TV18 in an interaction:
-Earlier order inflow guidance of Rs 2,500 crore has been surpassed
-Recent order pertains to construction of a high-rise building in Ahmedabad
-Overall order book of Rs 6,400 crore, to be executed in 2-2.5 years
-Expecting another order win before March end, we were lowest bidders
-Some projects saw margin impacted due to higher raw material prices
Vedanta shares were trading 1.6 percent higher at Rs 283.85 on the BSE.
'Have made repayment of $100 million to StanChart, pledged shares released,' says #Vedanta pic.twitter.com/xcYzTk0mUo— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) March 15, 2023
TCS bags digital transformation order from Envestnet Data and Analytics
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with Envestnet Data and Analytics as the latter expands its technology ecosystem, embraces cloud first data architectures, and continues to bring comprehensive financial wellness solutions more efficiently to its clients.
Through this partnership, TCS will help accelerate the growth of Envestnet Data and Analytics’ platform, scale its operations and deepen customer relationships, the IT major said in a regulatory filing.
Take a look at some large cap stocks that recovered from their day's low -
|Company
|CMP
|High Low
|Gain from Day's Low
|Asian Paints
|2,834.30
| 2,839.25
2,765.20
|2.5%
|Adani Enterpris
|1,759.65
| 1,814.00
1,728.10
|1.83%
|Larsen
|2,197.00
| 2,212.45
2,160.00
|1.71%
|Dr Reddys Labs
|4,413.85
| 4,413.95
4,340.80
|1.68%
|Divis Labs
|2,798.50
| 2,798.80
2,757.05
|1.5%
From Bloomberg Sources | Neelkanth Mishra of Credit Suisse may join Axis Bank, is set to lead Bank’s research business pic.twitter.com/pTwsQjYJTo— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) March 15, 2023
Markets at 11 AM
At 11:00 am, Sensex was up 217.30 points or 0.38 percent at 58,117.49, and Nifty 50 was up 70.60 points or 0.41 percent at 17,113.90.
About 2056 shares advanced, 994 shares declined, and 110 shares were unchanged.
Titagarh Wagons, Ramkrishna Forgings gain after consortium bags forged wheels order
The consortium of Ramkrishna Forgings and Titagarh Wagons has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) as per the financial bid opened on March 14, 2023, to manufacture and supply forged wheels under Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative of the Ministry of Railways, Government of India.
EKI Energy Services bags tender from Kochi Metro Rail
EKI Energy Services has won a tender from Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), a Joint Venture Company of the Government of India and the Government of Kerala.
The aim is to enhance the environmental aspect of the metro project through certification for GHG emission reduction while delivering additional benefits in form of carbon credits.
Nifty Pharma rose 1 percent supported by Aurobindo Pharma, Biocon, Torrent Pharma
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Aurobindo Pharm
|464.60
|3.14
|526.95k
|Biocon
|223.55
|2.64
|1.21m
|Torrent Pharma
|1,560.00
|2.59
|250.18k
|Lupin
|665.25
|1.38
|384.99k
|Divis Labs
|2,790.80
|1.22
|66.47k
|Dr Reddys Labs
|4,402.20
|1.21
|118.01k
|Cipla
|881.25
|1.05
|403.85k
|Zydus Life
|474.65
|0.87
|158.05k
|Sun Pharma
|962.10
|0.51
|556.45k
|Alkem Lab
|3,098.40
|0.38
|2.52k
Capri Global Capital's gold loan AUM crosses Rs 1,000 crore mark
Capri Global Capital said its gold loan AUM has crossed the business of Rs 1,000 crore and its exclusive gold loan branch count has touched over 500from 108 branches on the formal launch date. The company had launched its gold loan business in August 2022.
Capri Global Capital was quoting at Rs 628.00, down Rs 10.40, or 1.63 percent.
TVS Motor Company gets board approval for allotment of NCDs worth Rs 125 crore
TVS Motor Company has received board approval for allotment of 12,500 non-convertible debentures of face value Rs 1 lakh each, amounting to Rs 125 crore, through private placement. The date of maturity of these NCDs will be March 13, 2026.
TVS Motor Company was quoting at Rs 1,046.65, up Rs 2.20, or 0.21 percent on the BSE.
On BSE
|Company
|CMP Chg(%)
|Today Vol 5D Avg Vol
|Vol Chg(%)
|Nirlon
|363.85
0.82%
|301.51k
5,241.60
|5,652.00
|Glenmark Life
|381.80
1.68%
|464.14k
12,190.80
|3,707.00
|Vantage Knowled
|30.49
4.99%
|35.32k
1,267.80
|2,686.00
|Taparia Tools
|12.14
4.93%
|25.00k
2,100.20
|1,090.00
|Bang Overseas
|41.77
7.85%
|43.28k
3,861.00
|1,021.00
|Taaza Inter
|13.35
-7.61%
|20.61k
4,096.60
|403.00
|Voltaire Leasin
|16.37
-1.98%
|7.20k
1,492.00
|383.00
|ICICIBANKN
|39.80
0.56%
|48.14k
10,507.00
|358.00
|Garg Furnace
|45.27
-4.99%
|4.24k
1,191.60
|256.00
|Auto Stampings
|292.85
3.39%
|14.53k
4,376.00
|232.00
Multiple bullish setups have occurred on Cigniti Technologies, including a breakout of an ascending triangle formation and a breakout of a flag formation with strong volume. On the weekly chart, it has witnessed a breakout of an Inverse Head and Shoulders formation.
Morgan Stanley initiates coverage on Page Industries with overweight rating and target at 44,500
BSE Capital Goods index up 1 percent led by L&T, GMR Airports, Bharat Forge
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Larsen
|2,194.50
|2.34
|27.58k
|GMR Airports
|40.36
|2.28
|306.45k
|Bharat Forge
|802.75
|1.92
|4.82k
|Hindustan Aeron
|2,830.65
|1.81
|20.70k
|Elgi Equipments
|484.00
|1.62
|11.63k
|Siemens
|3,279.90
|1.1
|1.79k
|Timken
|2,751.50
|1.04
|325
|Suzlon Energy
|8.04
|0.88
|9.13m
|Polycab
|2,903.40
|0.76
|1.89k
|SKF India
|4,331.55
|0.72
|12
NMDC has also formed bullish candle with long upper shadow on the daily scale, indicating a bit of profit booking at higher levels. The stock closed with 1.7 percent gains at Rs 116.4, with above average volumes. It has been making higher highs higher lows formation for second consecutive session.
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices erased some of the early gains but still trading higher with Nifty around 17,150.
The Sensex was up 302.12 points or 0.52% at 58,202.31, and the Nifty was up 91.20 points or 0.54% at 17,134.50. About 2025 shares advanced, 818 shares declined, and 124 shares unchanged.
PNC Infratech bags Rs 1,260 crore hybrid annuity highway project in Bihar
PNC Infratech has been declared as the L1 (lowest) bidder in a National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) highway project for construction of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway under Bharatmala Pariyojana in