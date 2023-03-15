Market LIVE Updates: Indices off day's high, Nifty around 17,100; FMCG drags, metals shine

March 15, 2023 / 12:07 PM IST

Prabhudas Lilladher retains buy rating on PVR with a target price of Rs 2,096

Broking house Prabhudas Lilladher increase its EBITDA estimates for merged entity by 7.0 percent/7.5 percentfor FY24/FY25, as it expects synergy benefits of around Rs 200 crore to accrue over next twoyears.

The PVR-INOX merger is expected to lend invincible size advantage to combined entity (18 percent/30percentscreen/Box Office share respectively),enhance balance sheetstrength (Inox had net cash balance sheet as of January end) enabling rapid expansion into new markets, and improve bargaining power with various stakeholders in the value chain like film distributors, real estate developers, ad-networks and ticket aggregators resulting in material revenue/cost synergies, the brokerage firm said.

Though there are concerns over Bollywood underperformance, the broking house believes it is not a structural issue (Net Box Office Collections of Pathaan stood at about Rs 5.4 billion despite high decibel negative campaigns); but a problem of content, as OTT proliferation has raised the bar of audience expectations from big screen.

It expects merged entity to report footfalls of 170mn/185mn and EBITDA margin of 19.7 percent/21.0 percent in FY24/FY25respectively. The brokerage firm has retained its‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,096 after assigning an unchanged EV/EBITDA multiple of 15.5 timesto merged entity.

PVR was quoting at Rs 1,571.55, up Rs 43.90, or 2.87 percent on the BSE.