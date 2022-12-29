Market LIVE Updates: Indices extend losses, Sensex falls 400 pts, Nifty around 18,000

December 29, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC securities:

Indian markets could open lower, in line with mostly lower Asian markets today and negative US markets on Wednesday.

US stocks finished sharply lower on Wednesday, as investors assessed economic data on the housing market amid concerns over rising interest rates and economic growth in 2023. US stocks fell for a second day on concern that the end of China’s zero-Covid policy could lead to a rise in cases around the world.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors finished lower on Wednesday with energy stocks falling by 2.2%, as worries over rising fuel demand in China weighed on oil prices. If the Chinese reopening story is positive for oil and commodity prices – and for the massively battered Chinese stocks, it’s bad news for global inflation.

Asia-Pacific markets traded lower, taking the lead from Wall Street’s losses overnight as investors looked to the year ahead. Fresh concerns about the spread of Covid-19 from China unnerved investors, dragging Asian stocks lower in trade.

Nifty ended almost flat on Dec 28 after remaining in a narrow 94 point band through the day. At close, Nifty was down 0.05% or 9.8 points at 18122.5. Nifty seems to have run into a road block after a two day rise. However a small intra day range does not give enough signals for the future trend. Nifty could now face resistance in the 18173-18203 band and take support from 17967-17977 band in the near term.