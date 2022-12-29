Market LIVE Updates: Indices extend losses, Sensex falls 400 pts, Nifty around 18,000

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the red.
KEI Industries Large Trade | 3.13 lakh shares (0.34% equity) worth Rs 45.34 crore change hands at an average of Rs 1,450 per share.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
There is weakness in global markets on renewed Covid fears on top of the concerns surrounding the US economy tipping into recession. These concerns are likely to keep the markets subdued and, therefore, the Nifty may consolidate around the present levels with a downward bias.
The next trigger for the markets will come from the Q3 results starting from January 12th. Financials, capital goods and construction-related segments are likely to post good Q3 numbers and, therefore, investors may closely watch these segments.
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices extended the early losses and trading at day's low with Nifty around 18000.
The Sensex was down 363.04 points or 0.60% at 60547.24, and the Nifty was down 108.50 points or 0.60% at 18014. About 1278 shares have advanced, 1646 shares declined, and 107 shares are unchanged.
KFin Technologies makes flat D-Street debut at Rs 369
Financial services platform KFin Technologies failed to make investors' happy on its debut as shares opened at par with its the issue price on December 29.
The listing largely met analysts' expectations, given the lower-than-expected IPO subscription numbers, a complete offer-for-sale issue, and the recent spate of correction in the equity market.
The stock opened at Rs 367 as against an issue price of Rs 366 on the NSE, and the opening price on the BSE was Rs 369, higher by 0.82 percent.
Ravindra V. Rao, CMT, EPAT VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities
COMEX Gold continues to consolidate near USD 1800/oz amid lack of triggers and year end thin volumes. On Wednesday gold closed the session lower by 0.40% as the US dollar recovered and 10-year treasury yields continued to move higher for the fourth consecutive session.
However, the US 2-year treasury yields slipped in the previous session amid recessionary fears in the US along with uncertainty over the global economic outlook.
The US dollar recovered as initial optimism over China reopening faded.
On the investment demand front SPDR gold said its holding remained unchanged at 918.51 tonnes as on December 28. On the price front we maintain that the range bound move will continue until the range of USD 1778-1830/oz breaks on a closing basis.
JSW Energy completes acquisition of Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) via CIRP
JSW Energy has completed acquisition of Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) via corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) after the NCLT approval to its resolution plan. Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) is implementing a 700 MW (2 x 350 MW) thermal power plant at Jharsuguda, in Odisha.
JSW Energy was quoting at Rs 285.85, up Rs 2.25, or 0.79 percent on the BSE.
Nifty Realty index shed 0.5 percent dragged by Macrotech Developers, Godrej Properties, Indiabulls Real Estate
Dish TV AGM today for shareholders approval of FY21, FY22 results
Direct-to-Home operator Dish TV will convene its 34th annual general meeting on December 29 at 12:30 pm for shareholders' consideration and approval of its audited financial results for FY21 and FY22.
Hot Stocks | Here's why you should bet on Canara Bank, Kalyan Jewellers, JSW Steel for short term
Kalyan Jewellers India has moved above the recent consolidation, indicating a rise in optimism. The rally in price has been backed by a rise in volume.
BSE Auto index slipped 0.5 percent dragged by Balkrishna Industries, Samvardhana Motherson International, Tube Investments of India
Kanoria Chemicals to commence production of phenolic resin plant
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries will commence commercial production of the phenolic resin plant at Ankleshwar in Gujarat, on January 1, 2023. The production capacity is 6,500 MTPA.
Ashoka Buildcon bags Rs 754.6 crore project
Ashoka Buildcon has received three projects worth Rs 754.57 crore from Madhya Pradesh PoorvKshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company.
Shriram Finance shares slip further; board to consider fundraising
Company will consider raising of funds by way of issue of redeemable non-convertible debt securities including bonds in onshore/offshore market on private placement basis, subject to market conditions and in this regard, the meeting will be held during the month ending January 31, 2023.
Tata Power in focus after its subsidiary bags new order
Tata Power Company's subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy has received 'letter of award' to set up 255MW hybrid power project (wind and solar) for Tata Power Delhi Distribution, in Karnataka. Tata Power Delhi Distribution is a joint venture of Tata Power and the Government of NCT of Delhi. The project will be commissioned within 24 months from the PPA execution date.
Tata Power Company was quoting at Rs 206.80, down Rs 1.35, or 0.65 percent.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens
: Indian indices opened on negative note on December 29 with Nifty below 18100.
The Sensex was down 284.52 points or 0.47% at 60625.76, and the Nifty was down 77.70 points or 0.43% at 18044.80. About 788 shares have advanced, 1144 shares declined, and 109 shares are unchanged
JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors and Tata Motors were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Divis Labs, Cipla, Bharti Airtel and Sun Pharma.
Macrotech Developers shares rallied 5 percent to Rs 1,084 and formed strong bullish candle on the daily charts with above average volumes. The stock has seen a breakout of downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining July 28 and December 12 this year.
Asian shares skid as COVID surge in China unsettles investors
Asian share markets fell along with oil prices on Thursday as soaring COVID cases in China unsettled investors who have been expecting the world's second biggest economy to regather momentum after the relaxation of stringent COVID curbs.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.06%, and was set for a third straight week of losses.
China shares opened 0.4% lower, while Hong Kong's stock market fell 1%. Japan's Nikkei fell more than 1% to a nearly three month low, while Australia's resource heavy S&P/ASX 200 index lost 1.18%.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:
Markets are likely to see a bearish opening on Thursday in view of weak global cues after US markets slumped overnight amidst rising bond yields over fears that inflation could pick up on China's reopening.
Volatility is likely to be the hallmark for the day as traders roll-over December F&O contracts to January.
Oil prices have declined $77 per barrel on concerns that surging Covid-19 cases in China will undermine the recovery of the world’s second-biggest economy.
Besides, FIIs have sold shares to the tune of Rs 2,239 crores in the last 3-trading sessions and Rs 10,708 crore in the month so far, which is a sign of caution for investors.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 82.81 per dollar on Thursday against previous close of 82.86.
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 301.15 points or 0.49% at 60609.13, and the Nifty was down 107.40 points or 0.59% at 18015.10.
Dr Reddy's says claims against generic Revlimid in US dismissed
On November 22, 2022, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. informed that it and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) had been named as defendants, along with Celgene, Bristol Myers Squibb, and several other generic pharmaceutical companies, in a complaint that asserts claims under federal and state antitrust law and other state laws alleging that defendants improperly restrained competition and maintained a shared monopoly in the sale of brand and generic Revlimid in the United States.
On December 22, 2022 and December 27, 2022, the plaintiffs voluntarily dismissed Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Inc., respectively, from the case. All claims against the company in the litigation have now been dismissed.
Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC securities:
Indian markets could open lower, in line with mostly lower Asian markets today and negative US markets on Wednesday.
US stocks finished sharply lower on Wednesday, as investors assessed economic data on the housing market amid concerns over rising interest rates and economic growth in 2023. US stocks fell for a second day on concern that the end of China’s zero-Covid policy could lead to a rise in cases around the world.
All 11 S&P 500 sectors finished lower on Wednesday with energy stocks falling by 2.2%, as worries over rising fuel demand in China weighed on oil prices. If the Chinese reopening story is positive for oil and commodity prices – and for the massively battered Chinese stocks, it’s bad news for global inflation.
Asia-Pacific markets traded lower, taking the lead from Wall Street’s losses overnight as investors looked to the year ahead. Fresh concerns about the spread of Covid-19 from China unnerved investors, dragging Asian stocks lower in trade.
Nifty ended almost flat on Dec 28 after remaining in a narrow 94 point band through the day. At close, Nifty was down 0.05% or 9.8 points at 18122.5. Nifty seems to have run into a road block after a two day rise. However a small intra day range does not give enough signals for the future trend. Nifty could now face resistance in the 18173-18203 band and take support from 17967-17977 band in the near term.
Mamaearth parent files IPO papers
Honasa Consumer Private Ltd, the first unicorn of 2022 and the parent firm of brands such as Mamaearth, The Derma Co and BBlunt has filed draft papers with Sebi for listing to raise funds through a combination of a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale.
The fresh issue size is up to Rs 400 crore and the OFS component by a clutch of external investors and individual shareholders is up to 46,819,635 equity shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus reviewed by Moneycontrol. Read More
Oil prices ease
Oil prices ticked down on Thursday as surging COVID-19 cases in China dimmed hopes of a recovery in fuel demand in the world's second-biggest oil consumer.
The scale of the latest outbreak and doubts over official data prompted some countries to enact new travel rules on Chinese visitors, even as China began dismantling the world's strictest COVID regime of lockdowns and testing.
Brent futures for February delivery fell 42 cents, or 0.5%, to $82.84 a barrel, by 0123 GMT, while U.S. crude fell 50 cents, or 0.6%, to $78.46 per barrel.
In a consultation paper, Sebi said that regulations for index providers should prescribe provisions to ensure inter-alia, eligibility criterion, compliance, disclosures, periodic audits, and penal action in case of non-compliance/ incorrect disclosures.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net-offloaded shares worth Rs 872.59 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net-purchased shares worth Rs 372.87 crore on December 28, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
DoT dials telcos on call drops, service quality issues
The telecom department on Wednesday met operators to discuss rising instances of call drops and service quality-related issues, as it deliberated on policy interventions that can be considered for improving call quality.
The meeting, which comes amid the rollout of massive 5G networks in the country, was chaired by Telecom Secretary K Rajaraman and attended by telecom service providers, including Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea. Read More
Indian Railways denies reports of data breach
The Indian Railways has denied reports that it suffered a data breach on December 27, amid reports surfacing that the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) data is up for sale on a hackers’ forum.
"On analysis of sample data, it is found that the sample data key pattern does not match with IRCTC history API. Reported/suspected data breach is not from the IRCTC servers," an Indian railway spokesperson said in a media statement.
Godrej Properties enters Golf Course Road Extension in Gurugram, Haryana
Godrej Properties has acquired approximately 9 acres of land in Gurugram, Haryana through an outright purchase. This project will offer approximately 1.6 million square feet of premium residential development with exceptional lifestyle amenities.
In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 1,235.00, up Rs 1.30, or 0.11 percent on the BSE.
KFin Technologies to debut today
KFin Technologies, the tech-driven financial services platform, is expected to be a victim of the market volatility as experts predict that the stock will debut today with marginal discount.
Tepid response to initial public offerings, weak listings of the last few IPOs, and being a complete offer-for-sale issue are other key reasons that may impact the KFin listing. Read More
Dollar Uppdates:
The dollar steadied on Thursday after riding long-end U.S. Treasury yields higher overnight, as initial optimism over China's reopening fizzled.
The Japanese yen was last nearly 0.5% higher at 133.83 per dollar, though it remained pinned near a one-week low of 134.50 that was hit in the previous session.
Sterling rose 0.19% to $1.2040, but was similarly not far off its three-week trough of $1.1993 hit last week.
The euro was up 0.15% at $1.0628.
Some stocks to watch out for in today's trade
-Ashoka Buildcon: Receives three projects worth Rs 755 crore
-Dilip Buildcon: Incorporates Rs 1590 crore highway project SPV
-JSW Energy: Completes acquisition of 700 MW Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) for Rs 1050 crore via insolvency resolution process
-Jyoti Structures: Wins two orders valued Rs 69.03 crore from Mundra Utilities in Gujarat and Renew Solar Energy in Karnataka
-Mahindra & Mahindra: To increase stake in Mitra Agro Equipments to 100 percent
-Spandana Sphoorty: Approves selling of Rs 323 crore stressed loans for Rs 95 crore to Asset Recast Co
-Tata Power: Tata Power Renewable gets approval to set up 255mw Karnataka Hybrid project
Asian Markets trade lower
After Wall Street closed in the red on low trading volumes, Asia markets followed its cues and opened lower.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, with a loss of 85.50 points or 0.47 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,051.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:50 IST.
US stocks drop on recession fears
Wall Street's main indexes ended weaker on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq hitting a 2022 closing low, as investors grappled with mixed economic data, rising COVID cases in China, and geopolitical tensions heading into 2023.
The Nasdaq Composite ended at 10,213.288, the lowest since the bear market began in November 2021 after the index hit a record high. The last time the Nasdaq ended lower was in July 2020. Its previous closing low for 2022 was 10,321.388 on Oct. 14.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 365.85 points, or 1.1%, to 32,875.71; the S&P 500 lost 46.03 points, or 1.20%, at 3,783.22; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 139.94 points, or 1.35%, to 10,213.29.
Trade setup for today: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell
Based on the open interest future percentage, 81 stocks have seen long unwinding on Wednesday, including Amara Raja Batteries, Ipca Laboratories, City Union Bank, Navin Fluorine International, and Balrampur Chini Mills.
Market on Wednesday:
After rising for two straight sessions, the Indian equity market witnessed consolidation on December 28, thereby ending flat amid mixed global cues and scheduled F&O expiry due tomorrow.
At Close, the Sensex was down 17.15 points or 0.03% at 60,910.28, while the Nifty was down 9.80 points or 0.05% at 18,122.50.
Titan Company, M&M, Power Grid Corporation, Maruti Suzuki and UPL were among the biggest Nifty gainers. On the contrary, Bharti Airtel, Apollo Hospitals, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finserv emerged as the top losers.
On the sectoral front, the Nifty pharma index shed 0.5 percent, while the auto index rose 0.6 percent. The energy index, too, gained 0.3 percent.
The BSE midcap index was up 0.2 percent and smallcap index rose 0.4 percent.
On the BSE, oil & gas and power indices gained 1 percent each while realty and auto indices added 0.5 percent each. On the other hand, selling was seen in the bank, capital goods, metal, healthcare and information technology stocks.