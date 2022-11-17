 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sebi working on rules to govern financial influencers on social media

Moneycontrol News
Nov 17, 2022 / 02:04 PM IST

Online influencers are doling out financial and investment advice even though they may not be qualified to do so and their impact has been detrimental at times, especially in some recent startup listings.

The market regulator is putting together rules to govern the growing base of financial influencers who put out advice on social media, a top official said.

“We are working on the guidelines,” SK Mohanty, whole time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, said on the side-lines of an event on corporate governance in Mumbai.

There has been a spurt of online influencers in India doling out financial and investment advice even though they may not be qualified to do so. The impact of such influencers has been detrimental at times, especially in the case of recent startup listings.

Additionally, there have been instances of influencers compensated by companies to crank up their stock prices through advice. The appeal of such financial influencers is mainly through their ability to break down complex financial jargon into simple terms.

However, SEBI’s rules require financial advisors to register themselves and this lends credibility. There are about 1,300 registered investment advisors in India.