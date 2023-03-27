 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SEBI levies Rs 1 crore penalty on another subsidiary in the CCD network; CFO, promoter-director go off the hook

Kaushal Shroff
Mar 27, 2023 / 10:49 PM IST

The company- MACEL- acted as a pass-through entity for the said fund diversion and has aided and abetted CDEL in such a large-scale fund diversion.

The fraudulent diversion and mismanagement of funds within the company first came to light when VG Siddhartha, the chairman of the Coffee Day group, committed suicide in July 2019.

Barely two months after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) cracked down on Coffee Day Enterprises Limited (CDEL) by imposing a penalty of Rs 26 crore on it, the market regulator has now penalised another company which was a key beneficiary of the large-scale diversion of funds amounting to Rs 3,535 crore.

Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates Ltd (MACEL) was directed to pay a penalty of Rs 1 crore by the market regulator. Funds worth Rs 3,535 crore were diverted from seven subsidiaries of CDEL to MACEL. The diversion of funds accompanied by the news of the suicide of Chairman and MD of CDEL VG Siddhartha led to a downward spiral in the stock price, which crashed from Rs 285 on April 1, 2019 to Rs 66 on August 19, 2019. VGS died by suicide on July 29, 2019.

Just to recount the facts, the fraudulent diversion and mismanagement of funds within the company first came to light when VG Siddhartha, the chairman of the Coffee Day group, committed suicide in July 2019. He left behind a note addressing the Board of Directors that his team, auditors and senior management were “totally unaware” of all his transactions and that the law should hold only him accountable, as he had withheld the information from everybody, “including his family”.

The Adjudicating Officer Sakkeena PV noted that MACEL acted as a pass-through entity for the said fund diversion and has aided and abetted CDEL in such a large-scale fund diversion.