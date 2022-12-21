 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sebi extends suspension of derivatives trade in 7 agri commodities for 1 year

Dec 21, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

The other agricultural commodities suspended by Sebi are -- paddy (non-basmati), chana, crude palm oil, mustard seeds and their derivatives and soya bean and its derivatives.

Capital markets regulator Sebi has extended the suspension of futures and options trading in seven agricultural commodities, including wheat and moong, for one more year till December 2023 in a bid to rein in prices.

"The suspension of trading in the above contracts has been extended for one more year beyond December 20, 2022, i.e. till December 20, 2023," Sebi said in a statement on Wednesday.

The suspension permits squaring up of existing positions in these commodities, but no fresh futures trading is permitted in them for a year.

To curb inflation, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on December 2021 prohibited exchanges from launching new derivative contracts of Soyabean, mustard seeds, channa, wheat, paddy, moong and crude palm oil. These directions were applicable for one year.

Earlier this month, the Commodity Participants Association of India (CPAI) had urged the government and Sebi to allow exchanges to resume trading in these seven agricultural derivatives contracts.