Sebi bans 3 individuals, 2 entities in LIC front-running case

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has barred five entities, including an employee of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), from dealing in the securities market and confiscated illegal gains of Rs 2.44 crore they amassed in a case pertaining to front-running the trades of the insurer.

The five included Yogesh Garg, who works in the investment department of LIC, Sarita Garg, Kamlesh Agarwal, Ved Prakash HUF and Sarita Garg HUF. All of them were found to be connected through family relations, the regulatory body said in an interim order on April 27.

SEBI, in its investigation conducted from 2020 through 2022, found that Yogesh Garg was involved in front running the trades of the insurer in stocks like Astral, Havells India, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC and Bharat Dynamics.

