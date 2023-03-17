 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rerating on the cards for NTPC? Here is what analysts have to say

Dipti Sharma
Mar 17, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

Malaysia’s Petronas is reported to have offered Rs 3,800 crore to buy a 20 percent stake in NTPC Green Energy

NTPC has been the talk of the town as reports surfaced that Malaysia's Petronas may buy a stake in the thermal power generation company’s green energy arm. The stock is seen by analysts as a potential rerating candidate.

Petronas has offered Rs. 3,8oo crore ($460 million) to buy a 20 percent stake in NTPC Green Energy in the first deal of its kind by a state-owned Indian firm, Reuters reported on March 16.

The offer price was higher than the Rs 3,000 crore NTPC had been expecting when it asked for expressions of interest in NTPC Green Energy last year and was 78 percent above the second-highest bidder, REC. It values NTPC Green Energy at $2.3 billion, the report said. REC had offered Rs. 15.47 per share.

Jefferies sees NTPC as a rerating candidate because it believes the company to be an underpriced beneficiary of an estimated 82 percent rise in India's renewable energy capacity by FY 26-27 and 2.8 times by FY30.