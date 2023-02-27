 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Not so soon, Ashwani Gujral: Remembering a life well lived

Anuj Singhal
Feb 27, 2023 / 05:51 PM IST

Ashwani Gujral had crazy self-belief. There were days he would be down 20-30 lakh while trading but still confident that he would recover it all, and more often than not, he used to do it

Ashwani Gujral passed away on Feb 27, at the age of 52.

One of my life’s daily rituals was to wish “Good morning sirjee” to Ashwani Gujral and in response, he would reply “Good morning sirjee, kya lag raha hai”. We will exchange our thoughts on markets and then move on to our daily routine. This morning when he didn’t reply, I didn’t make much of it. Very soon though I found out why as I got the bad news of his passing away from his wife. I was shaken, taken aback. I had just spoken to him a couple of days back! What happened so suddenly? But then, there are some questions which are never answered. My this morning’s message to him will now remain unanswered forever.

ALSO READ: Stock market analyst Ashwani Gujral passes away

Ashwani Gujral and I go back a long way. The year was 2003, I had just started my media career with CNBC-TV18 and we had a pool of 4-5 technical analysts whom we used to call daily. One day, my programme coordinator told me that there is a young man waiting outside to meet me and he wants to be featured on the show. I met him and that young man told me he is India’s number one chartist. I said, “You think so”?, he said, “No, I know this”. It was so reminiscent of that famous Amitabh Bachchan dialogue in Deewar when AB says “Main jaanta hoon main ye kaam akela kar sakta hoon”. No wonder he was a big fan of Amitabh Bachchan. That young man of course was Ashwani Gujral. I consulted my editor and he told me to try him on one of the non-prime shows. Soon, he truly became the channel’s number one technical analyst.

But the real beauty about Ashwani wasn’t in being a great chartist – it was in being a great trader. I have never seen someone being wrong about the market and making more money than when someone is right!!! He would Buy the Nifty at 9:30 am and be double short on Index within 30 seconds if he saw the market was moving against him. He was never married to his view. He would change his view so often that one day a viewer made a video of all his views and put it out on Twitter to mock him saying this is Ashwani’s views in one day and not even one month!!. When I asked Ashwani about it, he said, “A fool spent a day making video of my wrong calls. I spent my day making the biggest single-day profit of my life (35 lakh, I still remember the number and that almost 10 years ago)”. For the entire day, all through his life, Ashwani will just trade Nifty and Bank Nifty, nothing else. He was a great believer in being the master of one trade instead of Jack of all.