 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

RBI likely to settle for 25 basis points repo rate hike: Experts

PTI
Feb 05, 2023 / 01:19 PM IST

In its December monetary policy review, the central bank had raised the key benchmark interest rate (repo) by 35 basis points (bps) after delivering three back-to-back increases of 50 bps.

The paper broadly covers nine relevant areas of the framework including asset universe, asset eligibility and minimum risk retention

With retail inflation showing signs of softening and the US Fed moderating the pace of increase in its benchmark interest rate, the Reserve Bank is likely to settle for a smaller 25 basis points repo rate hike in its forthcoming bi-monthly monetary policy due later this week.

In its December monetary policy review, the central bank had raised the key benchmark interest rate (repo) by 35 basis points (bps) after delivering three back-to-back increases of 50 bps.

Since May last year, the Reserve Bank has increased the short-term lending rate by 225 basis points to contain inflation, mostly driven by external factors, especially global supply chain disruption following the Russia-Ukraine war outbreak. RBI’s rate-setting panel – Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) – will start its three-day deliberations on the next set of monetary policy on Monday.

The decision will be announced on February 8. Kotak Institutional Equities in a report said the global inflation environment is gradually turning benign although inflation is still well above every central bank’s target.