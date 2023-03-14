 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Quant MF, Sageone Investment Managers pick shares worth Rs 37 crore in Divgi Torqtransfer Systems; Morgan Stanley exits

Moneycontrol News
Mar 14, 2023 / 11:14 PM IST

Morgan Stanley Asia exited Divgi by selling its entire 3.73 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 590.32 per share, amounting to Rs 22.05 crore

Representative image.

Quant Mutual Fund and Sageone Investment Managers LLP have picked shares worth Rs 37.09 crore in auto ancillary company Divgi Torqtransfer Systems on its debut on March 14.

The stock recouped losses in late morning deals and closed the first trading day at Rs 605.20 on the NSE, up 2.6 percent over the issue price of Rs 590 per share.

Quant Mutual Fund has acquired 2.63 lakh shares in Divgi Torqtransfer Systems and Sageone Investment Managers LLP bought 3.6 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions, as per bulk deals data available with the exchange.

The average cost of acquisition of shares for Quant Mutual Fund was Rs 588.87 per share, and it was Rs 597.59 per share for Sageone Investment Managers.