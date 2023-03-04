 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Private defence stocks over public ones? Here’s what the market thinks

Dipti Sharma
Mar 04, 2023 / 02:14 PM IST

While the large private players are diversified conglomerates, the public sector firms offer pure-play exposure to the theme making it easier to estimate long-term growth projections.

Representative Image

The government’s focus on Atmanirbhar Bharat has encouraged investors to look at defence stocks. With a lot of hype around the defence pack, a deep dive into the sector surfaced an interesting question: should one invest in a private or a state-owned defence company?

A section of the market believes public defence companies could be a risky bet.

Sachin Shah, Fund Manager at Emkay Investment Managers, pointed out that most of the large defence companies are PSUs, and in general, his experience of investing in PSU companies has not been very encouraging.

He explained: “There is a fear of long-pending receivables as most of the clients of these PSU defence companies are the central government and state-owned agencies.” But there are quite a few private sector listings in the sector that are on his radar, he added.