Prashant Jain’s maiden fund said to get almost $1 bn in commitments, set to disrupt AIF space

N Mahalakshmi
Apr 03, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST

The regulator approved Jain’s low-cost, high-ticket fund, which will target only wealthy customers, with the minimum investment set at Rs 10 crore.

Prashant Jain was one of the longest serving mutual fund managers in India, having managed a single fund for 28 years.

Prashant Jain, the celebrated fund manager who quit HDFC AMC last year to start his own investment firm, is said to have received the go-ahead from the capital market regulator to launch his maiden scheme, which has almost $1 billion committed.

Jain’s 3P India Equity Fund has the structure of an alternative investment fund and will invest mainly in large-, mid- and small-cap stocks. The starting amount was said to be Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 7,000 crore.

“Commitments so far total close to a billion dollars, but some of it may come in a staggered manner, depending on the market situation,” a person familiar with the matter said.

Apart from Jain’s reputation as a patient investor with a value bias focussed on long-term compounding returns, the distinguishing factor in this scheme is its high-ticket size, low-cost, and 100 percent skin in the game. Unlike other portfolio management services or AIFs, the fund will target only wealthy customers, with the minimum investment set at Rs 10 crore.