Oil extends decline as Fed watchers wait for US inflation data

Bloomberg
Mar 14, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST

Brent’s nearby put skew — a gauge of how much more traders are willing to pay for contracts that profit from a price decline rather than a rally — rose to the highest level since mid-August on Monday amid the market turmoil.

Representative Image

Oil extended losses ahead of key inflation data as the biggest US bank collapse since 2008 continued to ripple through financial markets.

West Texas Intermediate traded near $74 a barrel after closing 2.5% lower on Monday following a volatile session. Investors will be watching the consumer price index read due later Tuesday for clues on the path forward for monetary tightening, though bets are increasing the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates next week due to the fallout from the demise of Silicon Valley Bank.

