New-age firms erode over Rs 2 lakh crore in investors' wealth since listing

Ravindra Sonavane
Nov 25, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST

New-age stocks have started falling again since last week after the lock-in period for Nykaa and Delhivery shares held by pre-IPO investors lapsed.

Investors have lost over Rs 2 lakh crore in six new-age companies since they listed on stock exchanges after initial public offerings (IPOs).

Paytm owner One97 Communications Ltd was among the biggest losers, shedding over Rs 66,000 crore of market value. In percentage terms, it has lost over 65% from its issue price of Rs 2,150 per share.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, owner of the beauty and personal care products brand Nykaa, has lost over Rs 51,000 crore in investors’ wealth, with its shares falling nearly 50% since listing.

Food delivery platform Zomato eroded nearly Rs41,000 crore of market value since listing, its stock falling nearly 41%.

Policybazaar and CarTrade Tech have fallen 69% and 65% respectively from their issue price. They have lost market capital of Rs 37,000 crore and Rs 4,500 crore, respectively, since listing.