 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

NBCC shares gain 2% on bagging three orders amounting to Rs 541.02 cr

Moneycontrol News
Mar 08, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST

NBCC (India) has secured orders in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Bhubaneswar, amounting to a total of Rs 541.02 crore.

NBCC India: NBCC bags three construction and development projects worth Rs 541 crore. The company has received three construction and development projects worth Rs 541 crore including development of new industrial estate in union territory of Jammu & Kashmir worth Rs 217.27 crore, and construction of Institute of Chemical Technology in Bhubaneswar worth Rs 300 crore.

Shares of NBCC (India) gained more than 2 percent on March 8 after the company secured orders worth Rs 541.02 crore in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Odisha.

At 12:11pm, shares of the company were trading 1.1 percent higher at Rs 36.23 on the BSE.

The National Health Mission of Himachal Pradesh has awarded an order worth Rs 23.75 crore for the Construction of Critical Care Block in Chamba of Himachal Pradesh. The Jammu & Kashmir government’s Industrial and Commerce Department has awarded a Rs 217.27-crore order for development of new industrial estate, while the company has bagged a Rs 300 crore-construction order from the Institute of Chemical Technology-Indian Oil Odisha Campus of Bhubaneswar.

Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here.