Momentum likely to persist until Nifty reaches 18,000 mark; pick these 3 stock ideas for up to 14% return

Vidnyan Sawant
Apr 17, 2023 / 07:22 AM IST

Eicher Motors has shown a change in the polarity at the bearish trend line which the prices respected since September 2017, this illustrates the positive undertone of the prices.

Vidnyan Sawant, AVP - Technical Research at GEPL Capital

The recent low of 16,828.35 in the Nifty50 aligns closely with the lows observed in September and October 2022, thereby making it a significant level of support to monitor going forward.

On the weekly timeframe, the Nifty has closed above the prior week's high, forming a higher high and higher low pattern. This upward momentum was observed after a bounce from the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement level, which was calculated based on the prior advance from 15,183.40 in June 2022 to the high of 18,887.60 in December 2022.

On the daily time frame, the prices have sustained well above the key moving averages of 50 & 200-day EMA (exponential moving average).