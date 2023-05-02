 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mold-Tek Technologies jumps 9% after profit more than doubles in Q4

Sunil Shankar Matkar
May 02, 2023 / 02:45 PM IST

Civil and structural division achieved revenue growth of 10.47 percent, and mechanical division registered a revenue growth of 257.11 percent over a year-ago quarter, Mold-Tek Technologies said.

Mold-Tek Technologies shares rallied over 9 percent intraday on May 2 after profit for the March FY23 quarter more than doubled on the back of healthy topline and operating numbers.

Consolidated profit for the quarter came in at Rs 10.11 crore, growing 115 percent over Rs 4.7 crore reported in corresponding period last fiscal.

The Hyderabad-headquartered engineering services provider has recorded a 49.1 percent on-year increase in revenue from operations at Rs 42.5 crore for Q4FY23.

"Both civil and mechanical divisions have given a stellar performance in Q4, resulting in jump in revenues and impressive increase in profitability," Mold-Tek said in its filing to exchanges.