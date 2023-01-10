 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Interview: Budget key for 10-year yield, corporate bond sales may increase, says Axis Bank’s Gambhir

Aparna Iyer
Jan 10, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST

There are enough levers for bank credit growth to remain robust, but companies may take a relook at corporate bonds for fund-raising as bank loans begin to look expensive with rates hikes, says the group head of treasury and markets

India’s government bond yield curve will get steeper at the short end this year as liquidity progressively tightens, but long-term yields, including the 10-year benchmark, may remain steady or even decline.  Of course, the fortunes of the 10-year government bond will depend on the Union Budget for the next financial year.

Neeraj Gambhir, group executive of treasury and markets at Axis Bank, believes that an unchanged market borrowing target for FY24 would be good news for the bond market. “So as long as the budget’s glide path is maintained on fiscal consolidation and the government borrowing size is not very different from what they have done this year, I think the market will be kind of okay,” Gambhir said in an interview with Moneycontrol.

Gambhir believes there are enough levers for bank credit growth to remain robust but companies could relook at corporate bonds for fund-raising as bank loans begin to look expensive with rates hikes. That would result in widening of spreads in the coming months.

Edited excerpts.

Last year was not a great one in terms of corporate bond issuances. What was behind the modest issuance volume?