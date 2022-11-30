 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains: The (fake) P&L screenshot debate that has traders divided

Nov 30, 2022 / 02:27 PM IST

The majority of those who post such screenshots have an ulterior motive. The goal is to sell subscription services (stock tips) or technical analysis/derivative trading workshops to people who are new to investing.

Over the last couple of years, many self-proclaimed market experts have taken to sharing screenshots of their portfolios/ trading positions on social media platforms. Often, these screenshots are faked with the aim of making the expert appear skilled at trading or identifying stocks, while the reality is altogether different.

This issue is also at the heart of the controversy finfluencer PR Sundar finds himself in after a vulgar tweet in response to a fellow tweeter, who challenged Sundar about the veracity of his trading claims.

Moneycontrol takes a close look at what the debate is all about.

Why do traders post screenshots of their profit & loss (P&L) statements?

Some just want to show off. But the majority of those who post such screenshots have an ulterior motive. The idea is to sell subscription services (stock tips) or technical analysis/derivative trading workshops to people who are new to investing. And since moderate gains are unlikely to impress potential customers, the figures are edited either by use of photoshop or changing a few lines of HTML code, to make the profits look outsized.

Do such schemes find takers among the public?