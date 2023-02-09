 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains | The case of MSCI's review of Adani Group stocks

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Feb 09, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST

If the free float of Adani Group stocks is lowered, a few names will risk getting deleted from the index while the weightage of others can be reduced.

Index provider MSCI has said it will review the free-float status of Adani Group-linked stocks and their eligibility in its indexes.

“MSCI has received feedback from a range of market participants concerning the eligibility and free-float determination of specific securities associated with the Adani Group for the MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes (GIMI),” it said on February 8. “Any changes in the review affecting the calculations of the Indian conglomerate’s free float will be announced and implemented along with the index’s February review, due on February 9.”

A decision by MSCI to reduce the number of free-floating shares of Adani companies is likely to negatively impact the stocks.

Adani Group stocks fell on February 9, triggered by news of MSCI’s review. The freefall of the conglomerate’s stocks had subsided in the past couple of days following the recent rout after the Hindenburg report.