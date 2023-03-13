 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

MC A10 Index falls for the third day, Adani group infra stocks take a beating

Shubham Raj
Mar 13, 2023 / 06:25 PM IST

Despite the fall, the cumulative market cap of the Adani group stocks has reached Rs 9.37 lakh crore.

MC A10 Index, a sentimeter of Adani group stocks, continued its losing run for the third session on March 13, falling 0.54 percent to 39.33 but narrowed the losses significantly even as the equity benchmarks ended almost 1.5 percent lower on weak global cues.

The index captures the real-time price movement in all 10 Adani group stocks. The individual companies in A10 have weights in proportion to their total market cap.

Overall, Adani group stocks ended mixed. NDTV, ACC, Adani Ports, Ambuja Cement and Adani Wilmar were the biggest losers, down up to 5 percent, dragging the index lower. The flagship Adani Enterprises, too, ended 2 percent lower.

Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission, however, ended the day locked in upper circuit limits again, lending support to the index.