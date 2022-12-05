 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Market veterans and new age fund managers go head to head on value investing style

Moneycontrol News
Dec 12, 2022 / 06:56 AM IST

Jigar Mistry of Buoyant Capital differed from the value-based long-term investment style of the duo--Raamdeo Agrawal and Bharat Shah.

Representative Image

New-age fund managers seem to have a different view about value investing as compared to market veterans like Raamdeo Agrawal of Motilal Oswal and Bharat Shah of ASK. Market veterans believe in the business model and hold on to a conviction but some new-age fund managers think that they need to optimise an opportunity and find other bets when there is a lull, in order to create large wealth.

On a discussion about investment style between market veterans and new age fund managers, a difference of opinion was visible at PMSbazaar’s Alternative Investment Summit.

Jigar Mistry of Buoyant Capital differed from the value-based long-term investment style of the duo--Agrawal and Shah.

Mistry highlighted that a great company may not necessarily turn out to be a great investment. “I think the fundamental place where we differ is the fact that for far too long, a lot of people have believed that once you identify a great company, that's where the job ends. And the distinction between a great company and a great investment is not materially different”.

He said Coca-Cola made great wealth for Warren Buffet between 1988 and 1998, but nothing thereafter for 20 years, even though earnings grew.

This led to the question of what is the wisdom in holding on to a great stock to only see one’s own outperformance diminished over the next 20 years. To this, Agrawal said one has to harvest their bargains and move on.