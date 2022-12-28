 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lofty valuations, plummeting consumption, stagnating growth to play spoilsport in 2023

In a freewheeling interview with Moneycontrol, Sanjeev Prasad, Managing Director and Co-Head, Kotak Institutional Equities gave a detailed breakdown on why he foresees consumption registering a pronounced slowdown, growth levels plummeting further and why lagging public investment spending is the missing piece in the larger picture of India Inc’s growth narrative

The year ahead could hold a lot of pain in store for the Indian investor given the already lofty valuation of several segments as well as the broader markets, believes Sanjeev Prasad, Managing Director and Co-Head, Kotak Institutional Equities.

In a freewheeling interview with Moneycontrol’s Senior Consulting Editor N Mahalakshmi, Prasad gave a detailed breakdown on why he foresees consumption registering a pronounced slowdown, growth levels plummeting further and why lagging public investment spending is the missing piece in the larger picture of India Inc’s growth narrative.

Here are the edited excerpts:

Q: I read Kotak Institutional Equities' recent report which suggests that the first half of the next year will possibly mirror the year going by. What makes you think so?

A: For starters, you have valuations which are fairly expensive. If you look at the multiples for the broader market, say the Nifty 50 index, it is trading at almost 20 times on a 12-month forward basis. So, the starting setup is not that great. If you look at the stocks trading in automobiles, consumers, staples, consumer discretionary sectors, IT, etc, most of the trading is happening at significantly higher multiples compared to the pre-COVID levels.

If you compare March 2019 multiples with current multiples, most of the stocks are at least 5 to 10 times higher than what they were in March 2019. Further, if you look at the interest rates, they are more or less at similar levels. The 10-year G-Sec yield in March 2019 was about 7.35%, and we are currently at the same levels. So despite whatever we are seeing globally in terms of interest rates rising and compression multiples, India doesn't seem to have gone through any of that correction in multiples.