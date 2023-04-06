 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Jefferies maintains buy rating on L&T; increases target price by 22%

Moneycontrol News
Apr 06, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST

Jefferies India has affirmed a "buy" rating on Larsen & Toubro Ltd, a leading engineering company in India. The investment bank has raised its target price for the company by 22 percent from the current market price, to Rs 2,650. This upgrade in target price reflects expectations of improved earnings, driven by a robust order book..

markets

Jefferies India has affirmed a "buy" rating on Larsen & Toubro Ltd, a leading engineering company in India. The investment bank has raised its target price for the company by 22 percent from the current market price, to Rs 2,650. This upgrade in target price reflects expectations of improved earnings, driven by a robust order book.

L&T's order flow for the fourth quarter of FY23 is expected to be Rs 675 billion, which represents a YoY decline of 9 percent. Despite this, the company experienced a robust 30 percent YoY growth in the first nine months of FY23 and is likely to comfortably achieve its FY23 guidance of 12-15 percent YoY growth. To meet its target, L&T needs to make announcements worth Rs 98 billion, if 50 percent of its orders remain unannounced, Jefferies said in its latest report.

Also read: DMart revenue from operations up 20% YoY, 18 more stores added in Q4

So far this quarter, orders announced have been primarily in Power Transmission & Distribution (23  percent) and Minerals & Metals (16 percent), while Buildings and Water accounted for the rest. In its Q3 call, L&T's management noted an uptick in private sector capital expenditure, with increased momentum in areas such as Buildings and Factories and Ferrous Metals.