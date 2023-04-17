 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Interview | Profit booking in Minda Corp likely, Orient Electric can be a contra bet, says Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 17, 2023 / 07:48 AM IST

The Nifty50 index is now sustaining above its 20, 50 and 200-day SMA (simple moving average) which supports the bullish sentiments for the upcoming weeks.

Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities

The momentum indicator RSI on the daily time frame is approaching the overbought zone of 80 (currently at 78), indicating that some profit booking at higher levels might be possible as Minda Corporation has had a continuous run-up for nine days," says Rajesh Palviya, Vice President of Research (Head of Technical Derivatives) at Axis Securities in an interview with Moneycontrol.

"However, from a medium-term perspective, the stock is an attractive buy in the range of Rs 240 to Rs 230 with a stop-loss of Rs 210 and a target of Rs 310-320," he suggests.

With over 20 years of experience, Palviya advises that from a short-term perspective, traders may take a contrarian bet and go long on Orient Electrica at lower levels around Rs 220-215, with a stringent stop-loss of Rs 200 and a target zone of Rs 245-250.

Q: Do you think the Nifty is likely to sustain above the downward sloping resistance trendline adjoining from record highs (December 2022) and all key moving averages, in the coming weeks?