 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Interview | Focus on stocks in sectors that outperforming major indices & showing strong trend, says Prashant Shah of Definedge

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 03, 2023 / 07:54 AM IST

17,000 appears to be a strong bottom based on a number of parameters. There is a good chance a consolidation from here.

Prashant Shah of Definedge Securities

If we see a follow-through action to the current bounce, it will indicate an upside and activate bullish counts on point & figure (P&F) charts up to 17,800 – 18,000 on the Nifty50," Prashant Shah, Founder and CEO at Definedge Securities says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

However, he advises that some downside counts up to 16,500 are still open, so it would be prudent to be aware of the possibility if the price falls below 17,000.

Prashant, who is an author of four books on trading and investing, is looking for opportunities in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, defence, and banking sectors. "Some stocks in these sectors are looking good. These sectors are outperforming the major indices and showing a strong trend," he says.

After recent consolidation, the market started off April series on a strong note. Do you expect the strong rally in Nifty50 in April and do you expect it above 18,000 mark?