Interview | Ashish Kyal of Waves Strategy Advisors explains reason for another 5-7% correction in Nifty Auto

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 27, 2023 / 07:13 AM IST

For next month, his top 3 picks will be ITC, Cyient, and Sun Pharma.

Ashish Kyal is the Founder of Wavesstrategy.com

"The medium-term trend can soon turn back on upside for Nifty50 and we might turn bullish first before touching 16,000 levels," Ashish Kyal, Founder and CEO at Waves Strategy Advisors says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

Over the short term, he says one can expect more consolidation with support near 16,650 levels. "We are yet to see a break above resistance of 17,350 which will be the first sign that the downtrend is maturing and positive reversal can be expected."

On the auto space, the Chartered Market Technician with strong expertise in Elliott wave analytics says the recent correction over the past few weeks is with momentum and so he might see another 5 percent to 7 percent dip from here on.

From a long-term perspective, these corrections can be a good opportunity to add on to quality stocks in a staggered fashion, he believes.