IndusInd Bank shares edge up as brokerages forecast 43.3% rise in Q4 net profit

Shivam Shukla
Apr 24, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST

IndusInd Bank

The shares of IndusInd Bank traded 0.57 percent higher on the BSE at 10:25am, with the fifth largest private sector bank in India by market capitalisation all set to report its quarterly earnings at 5:30pm today.

According to the four brokerages polled by Moneycontrol, IndusInd Bank may post a 43.3 percent rise in its Q4 net profit on higher interest income. Motilal Oswal expects the highest rise in net profit at Rs 2,110.8 crore, up 50.7 percent from a year ago.

Brokerage house Kotak Institutional Equities expects the bank to report a net profit of Rs 1,812.6 crore, up 33 percent on-year and 7 percent sequentially. The net interest income (NII) is expected to rise 15.2 percent YoY and 2 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,062 crore. Kotak expects the pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) to rise 6 percent YoY and 4 percent QoQ to Rs 1,924.6 crore.

ICICI Direct predicts a 48 percent on-year growth in net profit at Rs 2,014.8 crore, which would also be 2.8 percent higher on-quarter. NII is expected to go up 17.8 percent YoY and 4.4 percent QoQ to Rs 4,693 crore. PPOP is likely to rise by 11.3 percent from the year-ago period and 0.7 percent from the previous quarter at Rs 3,704.7 crore, the brokerage house said.