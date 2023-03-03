 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's underperformance compared to EM peers nears end: Jefferies

Moneycontrol News
Mar 03, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST

Valuation premium has corrected to historical levels and EM funds' underweight position may be closed soon

India’s underperformance in comparison to other emerging markets (EMs) may end soon, according to a report from the brokerage firm Jefferies.

The brokerage’s equity strategy, in its recent report, said that the market valuations have corrected to the 10-year average and the foreign portfolio investor (FPI) holdings are close to historical lows. The brokerage’s relative performance tracker is also pointing to outperformance ahead.

Their model portfolio favours domestic companies as they believe that rising private capex and housing cycle will keep the growth resilient. Their key overweight positions are in financials, industrials, consumer staples and property; and are underweight in IT, pharma and energy.