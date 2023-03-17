India Inc to see double-digit growth in revenue in FY24, even as GDP slows: Crisil

India’s economy will grow at a slower pace in FY24 than it did in this fiscal but corporate revenue will see a double-digit growth, ratings agency Crisil has said. It expects FY24 GDP growth to slow down to 6 percent from 7 percent in FY23.

Despite weaker growth, caused by sluggish exports and the lagged effect of the rate hikes, India Inc’s revenue is expected to grow by 9-11 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 56.3 trillion in FY24E from Rs 51.2 trillion in FY23E.

It will be driven by domestic demand and the 10-12 percent YoY rise in non-commodity sectors, Crisil said in its latest report.

The resilient performance from the companies will come on top of the 16-18 percent YoY growth their toplines saw in FY23, which was also led by the non-commodity segment and over a “whopping” 25 percent rise in FY22 on the back of a commodity “super cycle”.