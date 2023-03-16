 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India does not have to raise its policy rates in tandem with US rates: Adrian Mowat

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST

Veteran EM strategist said that Indian will continue to be an attractive investment destination

If India’s current robust economic growth continues, then the country’s central bank need not raise the interest rates in tandem with the US Federal Reserve, according to Adrian Mowat.

Mowat, veteran equity strategist for emerging markets particularly India, was speaking with Moneycontrol’s N Mahalakshmi.

When the Fed raises rates, it can make dollar more attractive than rupee. It can cause money to flow out of India, weaken the rupee and increase imported inflation. Currently, the interest-rate differential between dollar and rupee is at the lowest in over a decade.