India can meet its $5 trillion economy target by FY29: Crisil

Asha Menon
Mar 16, 2023 / 01:07 PM IST

In a report on the country's growth trajectory, Crisil has made an estimate

If the country wants to hit that milestone faster, private investment is crucial, CRISIL's experts noted.

India can meet its $5 trillion economy target by FY29, even if the nominal GDP growth maintains at the current level, according to Crisil’s latest report.

Between FY21 and FY23, the country’s nominal GDP growth has been 11 per cent based on advanced estimates. This is lower than the pre-Covid growth rate (FY11-20) of 12.2 per cent but it can get us to the $ 5 trillion mark in another five years, according to the rating agency.

This forecast holds if the rupee follows the decadal depreciation rate. If the domestic currency depreciates at a slower pace of 2 per cent, then the target could be met a year earlier by FY28, stated Crisil in its report titled ‘Rider in the storm’, on India’s growth prospects in a volatile world.