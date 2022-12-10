 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In trading and investing, the only way to make money is by waiting: Dinesh Nagpal

Asha Menon
Dec 12, 2022 / 10:39 AM IST

He advises traders to take a break after they book a loss and, more importantly, after they book a profit

Dinesh Nagpal

Dinesh Nagpal was in college, doing his undergraduate studies at Calcutta University, when he started trading.

He had just been given charge of a big responsibility. Nagpal’s father had passed away and the barely-out-of-teenage son had to manage the family’s import business in iron and steel. At office, guided by business associates and stray stock tips, Nagpal started trading and he began with IPOs.

“In the eighties and nineties, the best stocks to buy were the ones that had regular bonus issues. Bonus issue signalled a company that was steadily growing, so it seemed like your money was secure and that there would be wealth creation,” said Nagpal. But now bonus issues aren't seen as a great signal, in fact the stock just seen a short spurt and then settles, he added. "Bonus issue can now be seen as a way promoters try to retain control over their company, by increasing the liquidity in the stock and making it harder for third-parties to increase their holding. Also, bonus issue has lost the taxation benefit it used to have with long-term capital gains tax (LTCG) made applicable since 2018," he said.

Nagpal traded off and on till 2005.

“In May 2006, there was a sharp correction and traders like us got a jolt,” said Nagpal. His family had decided to shut down their import business because the competition had become too intense and the margins had thinned. Therefore when the stock markets turned tumultuous that year—with rate-hike worries, rising oil prices, taxation policies and the market regulator’s crackdown on an IPO scam--it was a harsh reality check. That’s when Nagpal decided to make an earnest effort to learn technical analysis.