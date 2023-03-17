 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In a break from historical pattern, EMs less vulnerable to rate-hike-led hard landing: Nomura

Moneycontrol News
Mar 17, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST

The analysts have used data from over 100 policy-tightening cycles starting from 1985

In a deviation from historical pattern, emerging market (EM) economies now appear less vulnerable to hard landings than their developed market (DM) counterparts, said Nomura.

When central banks start a rate-hiking cycle, economies can either have a hard landing, which results in economic stagnation or recession; or have a soft-landing, which is taming inflation without slipping into a significant economic slowdown.

With EMs appearing less vulnerable to a hard-landing, it can affect the risk premium investors charge for EM securities. “Typically, a higher investor risk premium is built into EM over DM because EM economies tend to be more prone to financial crises and hard economic landings. However, our results suggest that this time around, the reverse could be true,” stated the brokerage’s report written by Rob Subbaraman and Si Ying Toh.