Hot Stocks | Stylam Industries, Rallis India, IRB Infrastructure can give at least 10% return in short term, here's why

Nandish Shah
Nov 29, 2022 / 06:55 AM IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers has broken out on the daily line chart with higher volumes to close at highest level since November 9. The stock price has been forming higher top higher bottom candle stick pattern on the daily chart.

Nandish Shah, Senior Derivative & Technical Analyst at HDFC Securities

Nifty continued its upward journey for the fifth day in the row on November 28 to register fresh all-time high of Rs 18,614 levels. Nifty finally ended the day with the gains of 50 points to close at 18,563 levels.

After surpassing a hurdle of 18,100 mark few weeks back, the market witnessed a decisive breakout of another key resistance at 18,400 levels last week. The multi-month breakout on the monthly chart is gaining its strength. This could have a larger positive impact on the market for long term.

Momentum Oscillators like RSI (relative strength index - 11) and MFI (money flow index - 10) on the daily and weekly chart suggest strength in the current uptrend. Therefore, we believe that this uptrend in the Nifty is likely to continue for the coming weeks.

In the derivative side, we have seen aggressive Put writing at 18,200-18,300 levels. This level coincides with the 20-day EMA (exponential moving average) which is placed at 18,215. Therefore, on the downside, 18,200-18,300 could now be considered as an immediate support for the Nifty.

On the higher side, next upside target to be watched is around 18,955-19,000 levels, which is 78.6 percent of Fibonacci extension taken from the bottom of June, top of September and higher bottom of September 2022, as per weekly timeframe chart. Traders are advised to hold longs with trailing stop-loss of 18,200 in Nifty on closing basis.