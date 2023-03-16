Hot Stocks | Here is why you should bet on NALCO, HCL Technologies, BPCL for short term

Nifty has fallen in value for the last five days in a row as bears have been controlling the market. The global equity sell-off was triggered by the US banking crisis, which pushed the benchmark Nifty below its 200-day moving average (17,447). A move below the 200DMA is considered long-term bearish.

However, on the lower end, the index has fallen towards the lower band of the falling channel, which may lead to a small bounce in the near term. On the higher end, recovery towards 17,200 looks possible where a significant amount of Call writing is visible.

A decisive move above 17,200 may induce a further upward move towards 17,400–17,460. On the other hand, a decisive fall below 16,950 may trigger panic in the market and send the Nifty towards 16,750 and lower.

Bank Nifty has sustained below the critical short-term moving averages on the daily chart. The momentum indicator is in bearish crossover. A fall below 39,000 may trigger further corrections towards 38,800-38,500. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 39,500.

Rupak De is the Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities. He is a CFA (ICFAI) and has total experience of more than 10 years in the analysis of equity and commodities.