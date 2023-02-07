Hot Stocks | HCL Tech, Just Dial, Control Print can fetch 14% return in short term. Here's why

After sharp rise on last Friday, the Nifty witnessed profit booking on Monday on the back of weak global cues, falling 89 points to 17,765.

The short-term trend of the Nifty remains positive as the index trades above its five-day EMA (exponential moving average). FIIs long to short ratio in the Index Future is placed at an oversold levels of 0.23 and therefore there is a higher probability of short covering by them from hereon.

The formation of long lower shadows in the last few daily candles around 200-day EMA (currently placed at 17,560) indicates strong base for the Nifty around that level which is unlikely to be broken on the downside soon. Therefore, on the downside, 17,500 could now be considered as an immediate support for the Nifty and one should remain bullish with stop-loss of 17,500 level.

On the upside, 17,980-18,050 could act as an immediate resistance for Nifty. We may see upside momentum once Nifty manages to surpass downward sloping trendline resistance of 18,050 convincingly. Technical setup of global equity market is bullish, which augers well for the Indian markets as domestic event like union budget is behind us.

Nandish Shah