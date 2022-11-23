 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks | Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Hindustan Foods, West Coast Paper Mills may deliver 20-26% return in short term. Here's why

Pravesh Gour
Nov 23, 2022 / 06:05 AM IST

West Coast Paper Mills is looking lucrative on technical fronts. It is bouncing back from around a 50 percent retracement of the previous rally. It is trading above its all-important moving averages in a long consolidation formation.

The Nifty seems to be bouncing back from its 20-day moving average (DMA) after a minor profit booking. The Put-Call ratio had dipped below the 0.8 mark, which may lead to a short-covering rally from the support level of the 20-DMA.

As per option data, the 18,300 Call option has the highest open interest; above this, we can expect a short-covering rally towards the 18,500 level. On the downside, the Put base has shifted to the 18,200 level.

Bank Nifty is continuing its outperformance and respecting its 10-DMA. On the upside, 42,500 is an immediate hurdle, and if the sector index manages to sustain above that level, then we can expect a rally towards 43,000-43,333 levels.

The global markets are also rangebound with some volatility amid some news flows from China. The minutes of the FOMC meeting will be closely watched by the markets. Apart from this, the institutional flows, direction of crude oil prices, and dollar index will be important factors.

Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks:

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: Buy | LTP: Rs 516 | Stop-Loss: Rs 465 | Target: Rs 624 | Return: 21 percent