Hot Stocks | Double-digit returns possible in RITES, Apar Industries, Karnataka Bank in short term. Here's why

Pravesh Gour
Dec 14, 2022 / 06:06 AM IST

Karnataka Bank is in a strong uptrend, and it has given a breakout of a flag pattern formation on the daily chart. It has witnessed a multi-month breakout on the longer time frame.

The Nifty witnessed a smart rebound from the support of 18,345 and managed to close above its 20-DMA of 18,514 with a breakout of a falling channel formation. However, the 9-DMA of 18,625 is an immediate hurdle; above this, we can expect a short-covering rally towards 18,725, 18,810, and 18,888 levels.

A 20-DMA of 18,514 will act as an immediate support level, while 18,345 and 18,133 are the major support levels.

From a derivatives perspective, the market is neutral, while institutional flows are also muted.

The Bank Nifty is continuing its leadership where 44,000 is an immediate psychological hurdle; above this, 44,444 and 44,800 are the next target levels. On the downside, the 10-DMA is acting as an immediate support, while the 20-DMA of 43,000 is the major support level.

Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks:

RITES: Buy | LTP: Rs 383 | Stop-Loss: Rs 355 | Target: Rs 444 | Return: 16 percent