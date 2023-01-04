 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Hot Stocks | Double-digit return possible from LIC, Anup Engineering, HG Infra in short term. Here's why

Pravesh Gour
Jan 04, 2023 / 06:15 AM IST

LIC India is bottoming out from lower levels and forming the right shoulder of an Inverse Head & Shoulder pattern formation on the daily chart with decent volume. The structure of the counter is in a long period of consolidation as it trades above its all-important moving averages.

The Nifty is consolidating with a positive bias, where 18,200–18,300 is an immediate resistance zone and 18,080–17,950 is a support zone. Any decisive move above 18,300 or below 17,950 will dictate further market direction.

Traders should use the buy-on-dips strategy until the Nifty trades above 17,950.

Bank Nifty is also consolidating, where 43,600 is an important hurdle and 42,700 and 42,500 are important support levels. The buy-on-dip texture will be continued until it trades above the 42,500 level.

Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks:

LIC India: Buy | LTP: Rs 735 | Stop-Loss: Rs 670 | Target: Rs 844 | Return: 15 percent

The counter is bottoming out from lower levels and forming the right shoulder of an Inverse Head & Shoulder pattern formation on the daily chart with decent volume. The structure of the counter is in a long period of consolidation as it trades above its all-important moving averages.