 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Adani Group suspends Rs 34,900-cr petchem project amid Hindenburg fiasco

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST

The group’s flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) had in 2021 incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Mundra Petrochem Ltd for setting up a greenfield coal-to-PVC plant at Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) land in the Kutch district of Gujarat.

Adani Group has suspended work on a Rs 34,900 crore petrochemical project at Mundra in Gujarat as it focuses on resources to consolidate operations and address investor concerns following a damning report by a US-based short seller, sources said.

The group’s flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) had in 2021 incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Mundra Petrochem Ltd, for setting up a greenfield coal-to-PVC plant at the Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) land in the Kutch district of Gujarat.

But after Hindenburg Research’s January 24 report alleging accounting fraud, stock manipulations and other corporate governance lapses chopped off about $140 billion from the market value of Gautam Adani’s empire, the apples-to-airport group is hoping to claw back and calm jittery investors and lenders through a comeback strategy.

The comeback strategy is based on addressing investor concerns around debt by repaying some loans, consolidating operations, and fighting off allegations.